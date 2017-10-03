Naya Rivera Tries to Channel Kim Kardashian’s Look, Fails Miserably in the Curves Department

-
It seems that everyone wants to be Kim Kardashian these days … even Naya Rivera.
The 27-year-old turned up to an art gallery opening on Thursday in a plunging form-fitting frock similar to one the reality star wore in May.
The Glee actress looked amazing as she showcased her curvaceous figure in the violet frock and gold strappy heels at the Brian Bowen Smith Wildlife show in West Hollywood.
While they say imitation is the best form of flattery, the FOX star even had her hair and makeup styled in a similar vein to how the Keeping Up With The Kardashian icon has worn in the past.
Her raven locks flowed down past her shoulders with one side obscuring her right eye, natural golden makeup, heavy eyeliner and a shimmering pink lip.
Naya teamed her sexy ensemble with a small gold clutch as she worked the camera from all angles on the red carpet.
-Via DailyMail
