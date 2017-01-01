Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery

So much for rekindling her relationship!

Just a month after former Glee actress Naya Rivera and husband Ryan Dorsey decided to call off their split, Naya Rivera has been arrested for domestic battery.

Kanawha County Sheriffs in West Virginia responded to a domestic violence call, where Dorsey said Rivera hit him in the face and head. He showed signs of minor injuries at the scene, so Rivera was arrested. Dorsey also had video of part of the incident, which supported his claims.

The incident allegedly occurred while the two were out walking with their 2-year-old son.

Naya was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and released after arraignment in court. She has yet to comment.

Naya Rivera previously dated rapper Big Sean before he broke things off. She married Dorsey not long afterwards.