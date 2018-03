987 SHARES Share Tweet

Womp, womp.

MTV tried bringing back its old hit show TRL, but it failed in a big way.

Now, the network is once again canceling the attempted reboot.

It sent a letter to employees to let them know the show was discontinued.

It seems that after 9 years off air, little has changed in terms of viewer preferences. The content will be shifted to shorter social media rather than network television.