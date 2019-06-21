Stars of MTV’s ‘The Hills’: See Their Styles Then and Now

With MTV’s ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ hitting the airwaves this summer, we thought we’d take a look at the stars of the show and see what they were wearing a decade ago compared to their style now. So take a walk down memory lane and see who has gotten better with time and who….well…see for yourself.

Your favorite faces from the original cast, including Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, and many more walked the red carpet to celebrate the upcoming premiere of the revamped version of the show. And while the new ‘The Hills’ has a lot of its original cast, they’ve also thrown in some other random leftovers from shows like ‘The OC’ (see Mischa Barton nestled into the group). The group partied as Natasha Bedingfield performed (she sang the original opener for the show).

So, before all the drama starts, check out the cast getting along and enjoying each other’s company for what is probably the last time all season.

Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt strutted their stuff on the red carpet, though one thing has changed: On this red carpet, they had their kids in tow. She still showed she has a thing for shiny looks, though she’s certainly made some changes to her face since the original show’s premiere.

Jason Bobby looked largely the same, even keeping his trademark long locks brushing his face. He also looks like he hasn’t aged a day since.

Audrina Patridge looked every bit the more refined and sophisticated version of her old self. She upgraded her dress, her makeup, and her hair for a knockout look. We barely recognize her.

Stephanie Pratt looks even better today than she did 10 years ago. Wow! She opted fora gorgeous blue organza gown.

Spencer Pratt joined wife Heidi Montag with his little mini-me son. Pratt and his son wore matching Gucci tees.

Thank goodness Jason Wahler ditched that annoying spiky cut for a more modern and distinguished look, though his clothing style is pretty much the same. Way to clean up!

And then we have Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado are still a pair for sore eyes but have upgraded their style a bit.

We barely recognized Whitney Port, and she has transformed herself into a fashion guru. She rocked a sheer, floor-length polka dot dress with ruffles.

While most of the cast and some favs from other shows at the time have joined the show, stars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari have opted out. However, we’re sure the remaining cast of “The Hills: New Beginnings” will be able to drum up plenty of drama and beef to entertain the masses with without these two.

The show premieres Monday, June 24th on MTV. Will you be watching?