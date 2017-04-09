MTV Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Shows Off Strapless Push-Up Bra

This gem was wedged in between photos of her kids.
We all know Jenelle Evans oozes class, so she posted this video of herself rocking the strapless push-up that many other celebs have been promoting. Does this make you want to buy one?
This gem was wedged in between photos of her kids.
We all know Jenelle Evans oozes class, so she posted this video of herself rocking the strapless push-up that many other celebs have been promoting. Does this make you want to buy one?
Omarosa Manigault Marries Pastor John Allen Newman at Trump Hotel in D.C.
Janet Jackson and Husband Split Just Months After Welcoming New Baby
Hot n’ Heavy: The Weeknd Posts Steamy Pic of Himself and Selena Gomez
Daily Dose of RX: Girl Found Living in the Forest Unable to Talk With Monkeys!
RHOA’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann Continues to Shape Shift Her Face and Photoshop Her Pics
Mel B’s Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Husband Stephen Belafonte Revealed
Daily Dose of RX: Uber Driver Realizes She’s Driving Her Boyfriend’s Side-Chick to His House!
Halle Berry: Clothes? Who Needs em?!
Blac Chyna Goes on Rant Calling Tyga a “B****” For Not Paying His Child Support
Ice T’s Wife Coco Austin Shows Off Her Cakes in New Pics
Daily Dose of RX: Escalator Suddenly Reverse Throwing People Down It at High Speed!
Demi Lovato Twerks at the Gym to Rihanna
Ex-Reality Star Jon Gosselin Is Now a Stripper
One Direction’s Liam Payne Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Cheryl
Joanna Krupa Shares Photo in the Buff!
Rapper Drake Has A Gorgeous Sister No One Knew About
Cash Me Ousside Girl Has Brutal Physical Fight With Mom in Leaked Footage!
Iggy Azalea Twerks Up a Storm in Her New Video
Kardashian Cartoon Show in the Works
Christina Milian Goes Blonde!