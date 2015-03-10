THE MIX

Model Has Six Pack While 8 Months Pregnant

By
Posted on
    Holy crap! She’s 8 and a half months pregnant? Where the heck is the baby?!

    Model Sarah Stage posted pics to her a instagram showing off her 8+ month pregnant stomach that looks more like 4 or 5 months. She also has exceptionally defined abs for a pregnant lady. Bravo or scary?

    image

    image

    image

