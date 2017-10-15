Model Cameron Russell Releases Stories of Models Who Suffered Abuse in the Industry

Cameron Russell is showcasing the dark side of the modeling industry with some stories straight from the models themselves.

With the Harvey Weinstein scandal airing out the dirty laundry of the entertainment industry, it is starting to spread. Model Cameron Russell, often outspoken about the industry, has started posting stories sent to her about awful experiences others in the modeling and entertainment industries have had.

One recalled a photographer pulling out his manhood and asking to do “penis puppetry” for her.

Check out her Instagram page to read the stories.