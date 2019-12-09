Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant

Zozibini Tunzi

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi took the win at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant after stealing the show with her incredible beauty and talent.

Zozibini Tunzi, 26, beat first runner-up Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson, 24 and second runner-up, Miss Mexico, Sofia Aragon, 25.

The Miss Universe Pageant describes her as “a passionate activist and engaged in the fight against gender based violence. She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are.”

She impressed with her answers to current events and issues questions, like the question posted by host Steve Harvey about what young girls should be taught above all else. Her answer? “Leadership.” Nailed it! She continued, saying, “It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a long time, not because we don’t want to, but because of what society has labeled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings [in] the world and that we should be given every opportunity.”

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray crowned Zozibini Tunzi during a ceremony held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Sunday night.

