Miss BumBum Brazil Contestant’s Plastic Surgery Almost Killed Her!

All these women getting fillers and junk injected into them to look like fakey-fake Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian beware! Just because a doctor does it does not mean it’s safe! Can’t you just love yourself the way you are? Probably not though. But you’ve been warned.

Check out the before and after photos of last year’s Miss BumBum Brazil contestant Andressa Urach’s brush with death after the injections caused a massive infection. She almost died, and nearly ha her leg amputated after a month in the hospital! Not worth it ladies!

Images via NYDaily News