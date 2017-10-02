EXCLUSIVE

Miss BumBum Brazil Contestant’s Plastic Surgery Almost Killed Her!

    image

    All these women getting fillers and junk injected into them to look like fakey-fake Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian beware! Just because a doctor does it does not mean it’s safe! Can’t you just love yourself the way you are? Probably not though. But you’ve been warned.

    Check out the before and after photos of last year’s Miss BumBum Brazil contestant Andressa Urach’s brush with death after the injections caused a massive infection. She almost died, and nearly ha her leg amputated after a month in the hospital! Not worth it ladies!

    image

    image

    Images via NYDaily News

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

21 Comments

21 Comments

  1. dentures over implants

    October 2, 2017 at 6:32 am

    Some truly good information, Gladiola I discovered this.

  2. cosmetic

    October 2, 2017 at 3:04 am

    This is one awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.

  3. www.cyprus.com

    September 30, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.

  4. edc pen for carry review

    September 30, 2017 at 2:26 am

    These are in fact wonderful ideas in regarding blogging.

  5. what is a student solutions manual

    September 29, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Very good information. Lucky me I came across your blog by chance (stumbleupon). I ave book-marked it for later!

  6. fake view

    September 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    gN4Ydi It as hard to find experienced people in this particular topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  7. online shooter gaming

    December 6, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    Si sono errati. Sono in grado di provarlo. Scrivere a me in PM, parlare.

  8. first person shooter free

    November 29, 2016 at 3:10 pm

    Condivido pienamente il suo punto di vista. Ritengo che questa sia un’ottima idea.
    online fps http://rexuiz.top/

  9. Pingback: attorneys

  10. Pingback: strenght gif

  11. shooter games online free

    November 20, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    En esto algo es. Antes pensaba de otro modo, agradezco por la ayuda en esta pregunta.
    free online pc shooter games http://rexuiz.top/

  12. doogieOr

    November 19, 2016 at 6:35 pm

    Penso che fare errori. Dobbiamo discutere. Scrivere a me in PM.
    doogieOr

  13. Pingback: palliet kjole

  14. Pingback: surrogacy services

  15. Pingback: computer reparatie Aalten

  16. Pingback: Sandra balan

  17. Pingback: rhodium

  18. Pingback: rhodium

  19. Pingback: para para dinle

  20. Pingback: kryptodyne

  21. Pingback: para para dinle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

To Top