Mischa Barton Hospitalized for Mental Evaluation After Screaming About Her Mom Being a Witch and the World Ending

Her neighbors were concerned after the actress made a startling scene screaming about a variety of things at her home.

Is she okay?!

Actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation after neighbors alert police to a worrisome scene at her home in West Hollywood. According to her neighbors, she was outside her home screaming about her mother being a witch, Ziggy Stardust, and the world coming to an end. There was a lot of confusing and nonsensical ramblings, and they were more than concerned.

They weren’t sure if it was a purely psychological problem, a potential suicidal incident given that she was climbing on a fence, or a drug overdose.

This is not the first time the actress has been forced to seek psychiatric help. In 2009, she was put on a 5150 psychological hold by her psychiatrist. She has struggled over the years in her personal and professional life.