Miley Cyrus Talks Doing “Uppers” and “Downers” in Video

Hannah Montana fans are up in arms after Miley Cyrus brought back her blonde locks only to post a video about doing drugs.
Some fans don’t know how to feel about Miley Cyrus right now. On the one hand, they are excited that Miley went blonde, bringing back her Hannah Montana hair. On the other hand, she posted a video saying Best of Both Worlds is like doing Molly and smoking weed at the same time. Welp!
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019
She posted a video blasting “Hannah Montana” by Migos while driving, as well.
Hannah Montana @Migos pic.twitter.com/v62ncSpaQ1
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019
She also laid claim to winner of the #10YearChallenge. We can’t even argue with that! She also landed the position of most-followed person on Twitter upon posting the videos.
I WIN! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/e1PoxpWnKm
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019
Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019
Fans had mixed reactions about it, but we have a feeling Miley doesn’t give a damn.
miley is having A LOT of fun with her new hair, i stan
— ash. (@needyhoney) March 30, 2019
Miley i hope ur not back on that "stuff" https://t.co/ixHv4TU6Ns
— Q͓̽u͓̽e͓̽e͓̽n͓̽ (@nvr_weak) March 30, 2019
miley just brought hannah montana back from the dead and that’s really all i care about today
— Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) March 29, 2019
Aye Miley we not bout to start this shit again. https://t.co/ygemA4IZAT
— YaAuntieFavoriteMeal (@ZayDolph) March 30, 2019
Me now that Miley looks like Hannah again 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/uNRPDRBopt
— C A M (@KelterCamryn) March 30, 2019