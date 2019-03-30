Miley Cyrus Talks Doing “Uppers” and “Downers” in Video

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Hannah Montana fans are up in arms after Miley Cyrus brought back her blonde locks only to post a video about doing drugs.

Some fans don’t know how to feel about Miley Cyrus right now. On the one hand, they are excited that Miley went blonde, bringing back her Hannah Montana hair. On the other hand, she posted a video saying Best of Both Worlds is like doing Molly and smoking weed at the same time. Welp!

She posted a video blasting “Hannah Montana” by Migos while driving, as well.

She also laid claim to winner of the #10YearChallenge. We can’t even argue with that! She also landed the position of most-followed person on Twitter upon posting the videos.

Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019

Fans had mixed reactions about it, but we have a feeling Miley doesn’t give a damn.

miley is having A LOT of fun with her new hair, i stan — ash. (@needyhoney) March 30, 2019

Miley i hope ur not back on that "stuff" https://t.co/ixHv4TU6Ns — Q͓̽u͓̽e͓̽e͓̽n͓̽ (@nvr_weak) March 30, 2019

miley just brought hannah montana back from the dead and that’s really all i care about today — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) March 29, 2019

Aye Miley we not bout to start this shit again. https://t.co/ygemA4IZAT — YaAuntieFavoriteMeal (@ZayDolph) March 30, 2019