Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split Just Months After Getting Married

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may be finally over for good after heading to splitsville just months after getting married.

Miley Cyrus and long-time boo thang Liam Hemsworth have had their ups and downs, including a long break before they reunited and finally tied the knot back in December 2018.

Now, less than one year later after their wedding, the two have decided to separate. A rep for Miley said, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.” The statement continued, “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Rumors of the breakup swirled yesterday after she posted a photo of herself without her wedding ring on. Just a day later, the two came clean about their current relationship status.

The photo that sparked the news was taken while Miley vacationed with Kaitlynn Carter in Italy. Kaitlynn herself was fresh off divorce news after confirming last week that she and Brody Jenner were over as well. Perhaps this was a post-breakup girl’s trip for the pair. Brody even commented on one of the pics with “Hot girl summer 🔥.”

She also sat down for an interview with Elle Magazine, talking about her less than normal relationship. She talked about not fitting in to the stereotypical “wife.” She said, “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner?” Well…she may have a point there.