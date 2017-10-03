Migos Got Robbed With a Side of Ass-Whoopin in D.C.

-
A Migos show at Stadium Club in D.C. reportedly turned into fight night with witnesses claiming group member Quavo was beaten up and relieved of one of his gold chains, HipHopSince1987 reports. The “Handsome and Wealthy” rappers were at the premier DC shake joint for a performance. After their set, the group was reportedly approached by a group of men and a fight popped off. Naturally, people took to their Twitter accounts to describe what they saw, and many noted that Quavo got his shine took.
All indications are that the brawl had something to do with the ongoing beef between the ATL trio and Chief Keef’s GBE. Following the fight at the club, Sosa took to Twitter and posted a picture of what appears to be one of the Migos’ signature Quality Control pieces with the caption, “What is this?” The photo has since been deleted.
Just last week, the Atlanta group reportedly put hands on GBE member Capo, prompting Fredo Santana to threaten the group with death for trying his set. The problems with Chief Keef and Migos dates back to late last year when Keefy took a line from one of the rapper’s as a diss, and the situation has since spiraled out of control.
Peep Chief Keef’s deleted photo and eye-witness Twitter reactions, above.
-Via XXLMag
