Life

Michelle Obama Stunned in This Throwback Prom Photo

michelle obama

We all know Michelle Obama is one stylish lady, but she was giving them the business long before she stepped foot in the White House – check out this throwback of the former First Lady rocking her prom dress!

If you need inspiration, just look back at some of Michelle Obama’s photos from her younger days. There’s no surprise why Barack Obama fell for her.

Mrs. Obama posted the throwback of her 1982 prom night, showing a snap of her younger self rocking a pink satin polka-dotted gown. She sat next to her then boyfriend, David, who complemented her look with a clean tuxedo.

Her post wasn’t just a spur of the moment attempt to wow you with her incredible fashion choices. She was taking part in the Prom Challenge on social media, where MTV is promoting new and creative ways to get students to register to vote.

Other celebs hopped on the bandwagon too, showing off their retro looks – many of which would be equally as stylish and stunning if they wore it today.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Popular

mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
3.3K
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
blue ivy beyonce blue ivy beyonce
1.0K
Life

Blue Ivy is Spitting Image of Mom Beyonce on New Year’s
mariah carey mariah carey
847
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Twitter Gets Hacked, Clowns Eminem
752
Style

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
devan leos devan leos
714
Celebrities

Disney Star Devan Leos Gets No Jail Time in Attempted Murder Case
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
678
Celebrities

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
562
Style

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
kim kardashian kim kardashian
556
Celebrities

Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Blackface AGAIN, but She Denies It
future lori harvey future lori harvey
545
Celebrities

Rapper Future Gifts Rumored GF Lori Harvey THIS for Xmas
cardi b kulture cardi b kulture
545
Style

Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
538
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
kim kardashian north west kim kardashian north west
535
Celebrities

Kim and Kanye Give Daughter North West Michael Jackson’s Jacket for Christmas
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
525
Celebrities

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
chris brown baby chris brown baby
523
Celebrities

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family
beyonce beyonce
522
Celebrities

For Beyoncé, Creativity Is the Ultimate Power
brielle biermann brielle biermann
484
Celebrities

Brielle Biermann Has Brand New Lips (Again)
cats taylor swift cats taylor swift
469
Entertainment

“Cats” Movie Tanks After Making Just $6 Million Opening Weekend
harry styles harry styles
452
Entertainment

It’s Finally Here! Listen to the New Harry Styles Album “Fine Line”
To Top