Michelle Obama Stunned in This Throwback Prom Photo

We all know Michelle Obama is one stylish lady, but she was giving them the business long before she stepped foot in the White House – check out this throwback of the former First Lady rocking her prom dress!

If you need inspiration, just look back at some of Michelle Obama’s photos from her younger days. There’s no surprise why Barack Obama fell for her.

Mrs. Obama posted the throwback of her 1982 prom night, showing a snap of her younger self rocking a pink satin polka-dotted gown. She sat next to her then boyfriend, David, who complemented her look with a clean tuxedo.

Her post wasn’t just a spur of the moment attempt to wow you with her incredible fashion choices. She was taking part in the Prom Challenge on social media, where MTV is promoting new and creative ways to get students to register to vote.

Other celebs hopped on the bandwagon too, showing off their retro looks – many of which would be equally as stylish and stunning if they wore it today.

18 yr old me in ‘90 ready for prom in this @armani dress, bangles & shoes. Prom was fun, but my 1st time voting was life changing.⁣ If you’re a student or teacher, join @WhenWeAllVote & @MTV’s #PromChallenge & u could win a free prom for your school!⁣

⁣https://t.co/DalCN0ha9K pic.twitter.com/YoOAYDBFJO — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) February 18, 2020

It’s not Thursday but I’m throwin’ it back…to prom! Well, one of em. I went to a few🤣😂 #PromChallenge (I 👀 you @MichelleObama!)@WhenWeAllVote & @MTV are registering students to vote and they might just help YOU throw an unforgettable prom. Sign up👉🏾 https://t.co/BCA9MRa1TL! pic.twitter.com/yXviAjFpBr — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 18, 2020