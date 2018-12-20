Michelle Obama Rocks Sparkly, Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Former first lady Michelle Obama is serving looks in Balenciaga thigh-high boots, and it’s giving us life.

Michelle Obama has always had style, but now that she’s no longer the first lady, she’s getting a little more daring with her style choices. She is letting herself indulge in fantastic pieces like these thigh-high Balenciaga boots.

She wore the boots while attending an event with Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City, whom we all know truly appreciated them. She wore the sparkly boots with a yellow wrap dress with a high slit in front.

Michelle and SJP discussed Michelle’s best-selling memoir, “Becoming.”

The book is great, but the boots definitely stole the show.

You can pick up the boots for a cool $3,900, but the book is much cheaper and available at all your local bookstores or online.