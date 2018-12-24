Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Spotted in LA

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

We rarely get to see Blanket, Michael Jackson’s youngest child, out in public.

Since Michael Jackson’s death 9 years ago, his youngest child, Blanket, has remained relatively elusive. While his older sister Paris is routinely in the limelight, he stays behind the scenes and out of the public eye.

Cameras captured Blanket, real name Prince Michael Jackson II, doing some last minute Christmas shopping. He sported a comfy tee, shorts, and sneakers with his long hair flowing.

He’s come a long way from the child we saw his father dangling him from the balcony as paparazzi snapped photos that would forever be used to define him and his father. Now 16, he presented as the average teenager, though one that is the heir to his father’s sizable fortune.