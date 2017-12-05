Melanie Martinez, Former Voice Contestant, Accused of Rape

779 SHARES Share Tweet

Accusations are flying against Melanie Martinez fro a former best friend.

Former Voice contestant Melanie Martinez is being accused of rape by a former friend, Timothy Heller. Martinez made it to the fifth week with coach Adam Levine and released her debut album “Cry Baby” in 2015, which made it to No. 6 on the Billboard chart.

The friend posted a lengthy narrative of what she says happened:

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9 — Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017

Martinez responded to the claims, saying that she believed everything that happened between them to be consensual.

Reactions were split:

I'm a woman and having a hard time believing this. — MADison (@58edca4e164a45a) December 5, 2017

People are defending her because there's something called "innocent until proven guilty". Trials by the media ruin people's reputations and careers, it is our job to be skeptical when it is very likely that the accusation is false. — albi (@onealbano) December 5, 2017

Melanie wanted to have sex with her before she did drugs, she basically drugged Timothy for sex. — I'm about as intimidating as a butterfly 🎄 (@GerardWaesWae) December 5, 2017

i am so so so sorry, you're so strong for sharing. sending positive vibes your way, I am sorry once again. — emma (@jadeskiwis) December 5, 2017

We love you and we know that you did not rape her. She is just trying to get back at your for having a better career and music. Everyone has a jealous friend who tries to bring them down. Stay strong💙 — Steven Frantz (@StevenCaio) December 5, 2017

this whole statement feels a bit off. you say a lot here, but only two sentences out of the whole statement even mention the allegations. you also don't say whether or not she consented, just that "she didn't say no". this is really disheartening. — anthony amorim (@AnthonyAmorim) December 5, 2017

There are 3 sides to every story. Both sides and the truth — 𝖉𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖘 🎄 247 Days (@lnvisibleLocket) December 5, 2017