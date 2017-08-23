Mel B Throws Water on Simon Cowell on Live TV, Storms Offstage

Simon Cowell is a bit of a d*&%.

Mel B had it with Simon Cowell after her fellow AGT host made crack about her and her marriage. As many well know, she is currently going through a very messy divorce with Steven Belefonte in which there are accusations of cheating and abuse. Simon said, “I kind of imagine this would be a lot like Mel’s wedding night ― a lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.” Mel tossed her water at him and stormed off stage.

Was he out of line or is Mel being too sensitive?

PS – Tyra with the “This is live TV, y’all” capped it all off.