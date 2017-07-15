Mel B Ordered to Pay Estranged Husband $40k a Month

That’s quite a blow to her wallet.

Mel B has been ordered to pay $40k a month to estranged husband Stephen Belafonte in spousal support, as well as $140k for lawyer fees. Ouch! Mel had argued he is fully capable of getting a job and doesn’t need that much to support himself by far. The judge didn’t give Belafonte as much as he requested, but it’s still no small sum.

Considering she has accused him of abuse, it’s a sharp knife having to fork over bags of money to support him. Still, they will continue to voice their sides in court as they work towards a final divorce settlement.