Mel B Has a New Man

New couple alert.

Mel B appears to be getting extra close with her hairdresser, Gary Madatyan, calling him the “love of her life.” While still going through a messy divorce with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, the singer seems to be stepping out with a new man in her life. Fans have not let his similar appearance to her ex go unnoticed, pointing out how alike the two look. Well, she certainly has a type, that’s for sure. Let’s hope he’s a lot different personality wise.

The love of my life,thank you for believing in me A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Flip for pics of Mel’s slender and bodacious figure in a tight one-piece:

Pages: 1 2