News

Mel B CUTS OFF Tattoo Tribute to Ex Husband

That’s one way to say goodbye.

Mel B had the flesh cut off from a tattoo tribute to her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte.

Of the decision, she said, ‘I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship. Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me.’

The two were going through a very tumultuous divorce with claims of abuse by Mel, as well as alleged blackmailing by the nanny the couple was having a threesome with over several years.

Here’s the before:

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

61.4K
408
Fashion

Kylie Jenner Posts Seductive Lingerie Pic
60.3K
197
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Posts Her Backside Coolin’ on the Beach
18.8K
119
Exclusive

Scott Disick Dating Justin Bieber’s Ex, Sofia Richie
18.7K
62
News

Piers Morgan is the Worst: Puts Mariah Carey on the Spot Over Vegas Shootings as She Promotes Christmas Concerts
18.7K
319
Exclusive

Beyoncé Flashes Her Undergarments at Diamond Ball with JAY-Z
18.7K
9
News

Amber Rose Hosts 3rd Annual Slut Walk
18.7K
140
Exclusive

Eniko Parrish Stands (Sort of) by Her Man Kevin Hart
18.7K
152
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Plastic Doll in Sheer Bodysuit
18.7K
151
Entertainment

Janet Jackson Performs Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
18.7K
146
Exclusive

It’s Official! Halle Berry Is Dating Someone!
18.7K
Fashion

Bella Thorne Bares it All for GQ: See the Video!
18.7K
News

Project Runway’s Wendy Pepper Has Died at 53
18.7K
2
News

Last photos of Hugh Hefner show Playboy mogul frail
18.7K
5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Spotted!
18.6K
21
News

The Kardashians Sign New $150 Million Deal
16.7K
109
Trending

Daily Dose of RX: Road Rage Leads to Driver Jumping on Hood of Car
12.8K
58
News

People Are Concerned About Mariah Carey’s Mental Health After She Posts Weird Video
12.0K
58
Fashion

Kate Upton Falls Off Rocks While Modeling in the Buff
9.7K
1
Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘PrettyLittleThing” Clothing Line Disappoints
9.4K
7
Fashion

The Top 10 Trashiest Celebrities
7.5K
4
Exclusive

Bella Thorne Makes Out With Tana Mongeau
2.4K
1
News

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Gets Dragged
1.2K
1
Entertainment

Fans React to Taylor Swift’s New Video for “Ready For It”
To Top