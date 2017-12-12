Mel B CUTS OFF Tattoo Tribute to Ex Husband

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

That’s one way to say goodbye.

Mel B had the flesh cut off from a tattoo tribute to her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte.

Of the decision, she said, ‘I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship. Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me.’

The two were going through a very tumultuous divorce with claims of abuse by Mel, as well as alleged blackmailing by the nanny the couple was having a threesome with over several years.

Here’s the before: