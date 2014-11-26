Meet Robin Thicke’s New 19-year-old Girlfriend: She Likes to be Nude

April Love Geary is only 19 … she couldn’t even do this legally until a year ago. Butt clearly she couldn’t wait to bare arms, and legs and …

We got our hands on modeling pics April took with famed photographer Neave Bozorgi, who has an eye for very hot young women.

It’s unclear whether Robin saw the pics before he began dating April, but if he did, it’s kinda like test driving a Porsche … once you get behind the wheel, you just gotta have it.

