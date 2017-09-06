Meek Mill Sued by Landlord Over Grammy Party

Meek Mill is being sued by the landlord of the home where he through a mega Grammy party with around 1000 people. Partygoers damaged a whole bunch of stuff, and the landlord is pissed – especially because the lease said no parties! The house is the same house where Justin Bieber lived, having just moved out before Meek’s grand event. We ask ourselves how the landlord didn’t know a party was going to go down though given that Meek only rented the place for a week during Grammy weekend. Duh.