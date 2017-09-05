Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj Still an Item Despite Reports of Breakup

Everybody seems to have been piling on the crap for Meek Mill, but he ain’t out of the ring yet. Despite many reports that Nicki Minaj had dumped him following a “flop” of a response to Drake’s diss, he told a crowd at a recent show that she is still his girlfriend:

@omeekaroyal A video posted by @elliottwilson on Jul 31, 2015 at 7:47pm PDT

We’re rooting for you two!