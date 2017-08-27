Mayweather Knocks Out McGregor in the 10th Round

Nooooooot really surprised by this.

And the winner is………Floyd Mayweather! Mayweather got a TKO on Conor McGregor in the 10th round as the two went head to head in Vegas for what can be called the biggest fight in history. While McGregor talked a big talk leading up to the match, many were skeptical since he’d never boxed professionally. And, well…it’s Mayweather. Connor looked ready to be done with it already as Floyd delivered the last brutal assault on him:

Floyd Mayweather was done playing games with y'all. pic.twitter.com/4B1vILIAoF — Adel 🇾🇪 (@__adel11) August 27, 2017

We would like to say we’re surprised by this, but you know. Mayweather.