News

Matt Lauer: You’re Fired!

Matt Lauer has been a naughty boy.

Matt Later just got his contract with The Today Show canceled. One of NBC’s most recognizable faces, this is a truly shocking move.

An allegation of sexual misconduct was made against him, and the network apparently had enough reason to believe it wasn’t an isolated incident.

Let’s just say people weren’t feeling bad for Lauer:

Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 67108864 bytes exhausted (tried to allocate 3145628 bytes) in /srv/disk5/1658505/www/gossiprx.com/wp-includes/wp-db.php on line 1996