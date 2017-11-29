Matt Lauer: You’re Fired!

Matt Lauer has been a naughty boy.

Matt Later just got his contract with The Today Show canceled. One of NBC’s most recognizable faces, this is a truly shocking move.

An allegation of sexual misconduct was made against him, and the network apparently had enough reason to believe it wasn’t an isolated incident.

Let’s just say people weren’t feeling bad for Lauer:

