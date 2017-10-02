Mariah Carey Reportedly Got Weight Loss Surgery

She’s a little self-conscious about her weight.

Mariah Carey reportedly went under the knife for a gastric sleeve surgery after sources say she was feeling a little uncomfortable with her weight. Surely a superstar like Mariah feels a lot of pressure to stay slim and look good, but she was never exactly “fat.” We question the move when she probably could have just got a trainer and went hard for a couple of months to get in shape.

“She always fluctuates and it makes her upset,” the source told. “She lives in denial about it; she has the tags cut out of clothes, so she can be blissfully unaware of her size.”

On her show, Mariah’s World, she had claimed her weight loss was due to only eating Norwegian salmon and capers.

Guess she needed drastic measures so she could slim down for her most important season: Christmas. That’s her money season.