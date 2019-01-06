Mariah Carey is Living Her Best Skinny Life

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet

Mariah Carey is in the best shape she has been in in years, and she is flaunting it.

Mariah showed off her bikini body in a tiny two-piece.

While hanging by the pool in St. Barts, the 49-year-old diva rocked a sparkly, purple bikini on her perfect figure.

We aren’t even mad at this at all.

She has been vacationing in the Caribbean nation since the new year. Her boyfriend and ex-backup dancer Brian Tanaka tagged along.

She will be taking up residency at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum in Las Vegas for her show ‘Number 1 to Infinity’ beginning February 13.