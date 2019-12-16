It wouldn’t be Christmas without Mariah Carey blasting through the speakers singing her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has once again hit the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

This is no small feat, as the song was released 25 years ago. However, it has since become a Christmas classic that can be heard everywhere as soon as the season hits.

Originally on her album Merry Christmas, it last hit the Top 100 chart in December 2017.

This is also a milestone because it is the first holiday song to peak on the chart since “The Chipmunk Song” in 1958. Mariah Carey stays setting records.

It also hit #1 on digital song sales, with the song topping the streaming charts.

So get in the holiday spirit and stream away: