Mariah Carey Gets Multi-Million Dollar “Parting Gift” From Ex James Packer

A few million can definitely soften the blow of a breakup.

Even if you’re Mariah Carey and have your own bag, getting a nice junk of change (between 5 and 10 million) after a breakup with an ex can be a nice way to help with those negative feelings. A little shopping therapy can go a long way!

Mariah and her ex, billionaire James Packer, broke off their engagement after arguing over her relationship with her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka. She and Tanaka had been dating since her breakup with Packer.

She entered into a legal battle with him, demanding money because she moved to New York and uprooted her life.

This sets an interesting precedent.