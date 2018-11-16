Entertainment

Mariah Carey Drops New Album “Caution”

Mariah Carey has returned with her 15th album titled Caution.

She’s back, and fans are going crazy over her newest album. And it isn’t even Christmas!

Caution includes the four singles she’s already dropped include “GTFO,” “With You,” “The Distance” (with Ty Dolla $ign), and the latest “A No No.”

Mariah has made quite a comeback in the last two years since her famous New Year’s Eve performance debacle in Times Square. For those who don’t recall, while performing on New Year’s Eve in 2016, she got flustered while lip-synching and ditched her performance halfway through. However, she didn’t seem to let it drag her down too much.

She’s back looking better than ever and is ready for another takeover with brand-spanking new.

She will soon be embarking on another world tour to promote the album, so check her out if she stops near you.

Stream her new album Caution below:

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.5K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
1.9K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.5K
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Gets Dragged for Her Butt at VMA Awards
1.4K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.1K
Photos

Kendall Jenner’s Nude Pics Leak
931
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
828
News

Jessica Simpson Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3
827
Fashion

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW
824
News

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Expecting Second Child
749
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
688
News

Kanye West Goes on Rant Over Rumors Drake and Kim Kardashian Hooked Up
628
Fashion

Who Wore it Better? Nicki Minaj v. Lil Kim
536
News

Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat
516
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Gets Glowing Necklace Implanted
515
News

Bobby Brown Drops Tea on Janet Jackson During Biopic
509
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
478
News

Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Speaks Out Following Her Overdose
465
News

Safaree Samuels Signs Contract to Sell Sex Toys Modeled After His Manhood
436
News

Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Mac Miller
394
News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married?!
258
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
254
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
239
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
To Top