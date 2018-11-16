Mariah Carey Drops New Album “Caution”

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Mariah Carey has returned with her 15th album titled Caution.

She’s back, and fans are going crazy over her newest album. And it isn’t even Christmas!

Caution includes the four singles she’s already dropped include “GTFO,” “With You,” “The Distance” (with Ty Dolla $ign), and the latest “A No No.”

Mariah has made quite a comeback in the last two years since her famous New Year’s Eve performance debacle in Times Square. For those who don’t recall, while performing on New Year’s Eve in 2016, she got flustered while lip-synching and ditched her performance halfway through. However, she didn’t seem to let it drag her down too much.

She’s back looking better than ever and is ready for another takeover with brand-spanking new.

Having the longevity to release 15 albums is an accomplishment in itself. To have your 15th album be a solid body of work, and cohesively produced with absolutely zero filler is an entirely different discussion. This project is insane on all levels. #MariahCaution https://t.co/YMry1OMifr — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) November 16, 2018

She will soon be embarking on another world tour to promote the album, so check her out if she stops near you.

Stream her new album Caution below: