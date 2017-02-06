Mariah Carey Burns Her $250k Wedding Dress in New Video “I Don’t

Mariah Carey is still bitter about the breakup, apparently.

Mariah Carey’s wedding plans literally went up in flames in her new video “I Don’t,” as she lit her Valentino wedding dress on fire. She had planned to wear the dress to wed her now ex-boo thang billionaire James Packer. The pair broke up recently broke up over claims that he was jealous about one of her backup dancers (whom she is now dating) and her own bad behavior and spending habits. She’s voicing her dismay with the relationship in her new video: