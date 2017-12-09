Maria Menounos Shares Images From Hospital 24 Hours After Brain Surgery

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet

Maria Menounos updates fans on status following brain surgery!

Maria Menounos has been undergoing treatment for a large tumor in her brain, and she has successfully undergone surgery to remove the mass. She posted a video following the surgery to let everyone know she was doing well.

She was shocked at how well she was able to function after the invasive surgery, saying “This video was taken 24 hours after my brain surgery. I still can’t believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after. It was hard to keep my eyes open bc i was seeing double at this point.”

We hope she makes a full recovery and seems to be in great spirits!