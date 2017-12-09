News

Maria Menounos Shares Images From Hospital 24 Hours After Brain Surgery

Maria Menounos updates fans on status following brain surgery!

Maria Menounos has been undergoing treatment for a large tumor in her brain, and she has successfully undergone surgery to remove the mass. She posted a video following the surgery to let everyone know she was doing well.

She was shocked at how well she was able to function after the invasive surgery, saying “This video was taken 24 hours after my brain surgery. I still can’t believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after. It was hard to keep my eyes open bc i was seeing double at this point.”

We hope she makes a full recovery and seems to be in great spirits!

This video was taken 24 hours after my brain surgery. I still can’t believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after. It was hard to keep my eyes open bc i was seeing double at this point. I’ve received so many messages from people saying that my story has helped them, and on my 6 month anniversary I wanted to share this so if you are about to go through this you can see with your own eyes what it can be like. Everyone is different…but if I can ease your fears a bit I would like to. Also want to stress the importance of friends! @alyssawallerce my best friend of 26 years was by my side for months and she fed me this first meal (broth)…it’s a journey and you need help so Don’t be afraid to ask for it. Forever grateful to alyssa and all my amazing friends who helped me through this!

