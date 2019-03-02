News

Love Sours for Billionaire Heiress Chloe Green and Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks

Looks like ish is getting real between Chloe Green and her hot felon boo Jeremy Meeks. The two were spotted having a lovers quarrel while out and about in Dubai.

Onlookers said the pair were super tense together during the evening, and Meeks ended up leaving without Chloe. She instead left with a friend.

Following this, he jetted back to Los Angeles where he was spotted shopping with family. He insisted to photogs that the pair is still together, but Chloe has been busy posting photos without her engagement ring.

Oh boo hoo.

In case you forgot, Jeremy Meeks went viral and became a high-paid model after his sexified and steamy mugshot skyrocketed him to fame. Once he was released from prison, he immediately dumped his wife with whom he has children and shacked up with Chloe Green. He later had a child with Green and got engaged all within their 18 months together. Green is the daughter of a British billionaire and is the heiress to the TopShop fortune.

He claims he’s not with her for money, but we all know how that story goes.

We can’t help but point out the obvious karma, as Green hooked up with a married man and flaunted it for the world to see with no regrets. Bet she has regrets now!

Stay tuned for updates.

