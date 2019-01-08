News

Love & Hip Hop’s Tommie Lee May be Heading to Jail for 54 Years

It’s not looking good for Love & Hip Hop’s Tommie Lee after she was indicted for assaulting her daughter.

Tommie Lee was arrested in October of last year for physically assaulting her middle school-aged daughter at her school. She allegedly smashed her head into a metal locker and slapping her in front of the girl’s friends.

She has since been indicted by Atlanta prosecutors and now faces up to 54 years. The charges include felony aggravated assault, simple battery, first-degree child cruelty and disruption of public schools.

She was initially released after posting $27,000 bond. However, she was arrested AGAIN shortly afterwards (we’re talking a few hours here people) for failing to comply with the no-contact order issued by the court stating she was barred from having contact with her daughter. They piled on additional charges, including aggravated stalking and obstruction of an officer.

Check back for updates!

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

2.7K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
2.1K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.4K
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
694
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
666
News

Ariana Grande Snaps Back at Pete Davidson, Drops Single “Thank You, Next”
662
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
643
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
482
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
448
Interviews

A$AP Rocky Talks Orgies
444
Fashion

Justin Bieber Shaved His Head and Fans Rejoiced
424
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off More Inspirational Halloween Costumes
413
News

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Break Up
410
News

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged for Trump Support Reversal
407
News

Kanye West Spotted Out With North Having Daddy-Daughter Time
406
Entertainment

All Eyes Are on Anna Luther
405
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
389
News

Kehlani Reveals She’s Pregnant! See the Pics
381
News

Son of Wife Swap Contestant Charged With Murdering Mother and Little Brother
363
Fashion

Blac Chyna Now Promoting Skin Bleaching Cream
362
News

Cardi B Buys Her Mom a Dream Home in New York
359
News

Kim Porter Found Dead in Home
356
Entertainment

Ariana Grande Delivers Video for “Thank You, Next” With Kris Jenner
343
News

New Video of Kim Kardashian and Ray J Leaks…and It’s Scandalous!
To Top