Love & Hip Hop’s Tommie Lee May be Heading to Jail for 54 Years

2.8k SHARES Share Tweet

It’s not looking good for Love & Hip Hop’s Tommie Lee after she was indicted for assaulting her daughter.

Tommie Lee was arrested in October of last year for physically assaulting her middle school-aged daughter at her school. She allegedly smashed her head into a metal locker and slapping her in front of the girl’s friends.

She has since been indicted by Atlanta prosecutors and now faces up to 54 years. The charges include felony aggravated assault, simple battery, first-degree child cruelty and disruption of public schools.

She was initially released after posting $27,000 bond. However, she was arrested AGAIN shortly afterwards (we’re talking a few hours here people) for failing to comply with the no-contact order issued by the court stating she was barred from having contact with her daughter. They piled on additional charges, including aggravated stalking and obstruction of an officer.

Check back for updates!