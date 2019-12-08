Fashion

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Simulates 30-Person Orgy at Art Basel

lourdes leon

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, aka daughter of pop icon Madonna, got her own creative juices flowing by participating in a performance art piece that simulated an orgy with 30 participants in front of a live crowd at this year’s Art Basel Miami.

Every been front and center to an orgy? No? Well you could have had your chance to be front row and watch Madonna’s daughter recreate just that. The art performance piece featured Lourdes, along with 30 others, in just pasties and nude thongs as they pretended to get freaky.

The participants began clothed, but they soon transformed into a heaving pile of arms, legs, and lust.

Lourdes is no stranger to the art world. How could she be, after all, being Madonna’s child? The 23-year-old attended the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance from 2014-2018.

The show was put on by clothing brand Desigual to showcase their 2020 line. Check it out below.

