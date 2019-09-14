Rihanna never fails to draw the big stars and the big looks at her Diamond Ball. This year’s event drew the hottest celebs and some tasty gossip tidbits.

For example, people were going wild over a rumor that Rihanna was pregnant, though it appears it was all due to a poorly-fitting dress. Ri shut the rumor down in one second without even speaking a word during the evening, as she grabbed a glass of bubbly and downed it on camera, rather aggressively to be honest.

Kehlani also showed up with her boo YG not long after the two went Instagram official, despite a lot of drama in response to their relationship confirmation. They showed up together to the Diamond Ball fresh-faced and looking boo’d up for the cameras.

Check out the best looks from the event and let us know who you think was a hit or miss.