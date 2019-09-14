Fashion

The Looks at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Were Poppin This Year! See Them All Here!

Rihanna never fails to draw the big stars and the big looks at her Diamond Ball. This year’s event drew the hottest celebs and some tasty gossip tidbits.

For example, people were going wild over a rumor that Rihanna was pregnant, though it appears it was all due to a poorly-fitting dress. Ri shut the rumor down in one second without even speaking a word during the evening, as she grabbed a glass of bubbly and downed it on camera, rather aggressively to be honest.

Kehlani also showed up with her boo YG not long after the two went Instagram official, despite a lot of drama in response to their relationship confirmation. They showed up together to the Diamond Ball fresh-faced and looking boo’d up for the cameras.

Check out the best looks from the event and let us know who you think was a hit or miss.

rihanna diamond ball

devon windsor

pharrell williams

cindy bruna

karlie kloss

dj khaled

asap rocky

2 chainz diamond ball

normani diamond ball

cardi b diamond ball

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

taylor-swift taylor-swift
690
Entertainment

Not Again…Fans Accuse Taylor Swift of Ripping Off Beyoncé Video
cardi b cardi b
672
Celeb News

Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing
the-hills-premiere the-hills-premiere
640
Entertainment

Stars of MTV’s ‘The Hills’: See Their Styles Then and Now
nicki minaj kenneth petty nicki minaj kenneth petty
623
Celeb News

Nicki Minaj May Be Married! Get the Scoop on Her Name Change
amber portwood amber portwood
605
Celeb News

Amber Portwood, star of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Arrested: See Her Scandals
cardi b cardi b
600
Celeb News

Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty in Court
r. kelly r. kelly
586
Celeb News

R. Kelly Investigators Uncover 20 Underage Sex Tapes
kylie jenner kylie jenner
586
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Influencer Amanda Ensing
584
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Turns 50! See Her Hottest Looks of All-Time
missy elliott missy elliott
570
Fashion

You’ve Never Seen Missy Elliott Look Like This
jordyn woods jordyn woods
566
Lifestyle

Two Baddies Join Forces: Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Hang
559
Entertainment

It’s “Workin” for Brittany Bloom
cynthia bailey cynthia bailey
555
Celeb News

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged With Massive Rock
545
Celeb News

Jeffree Star Says Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line is Trash
541
Celeb News

The Internet Reacts to Speculation Diddy is Dating 22-Year-Old Lori Harvey
rihanna rihanna
535
Entertainment

Rihanna Has a Doppelgänger!
rihanna rihanna
489
Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Wild Feather Dress in Barbados
gigi hadid gigi hadid
459
Celeb News

Gigi Hadid Says: Don’t Go to Greece, I Got Robbed!
bella thorne bella thorne
455
Entertainment

Bella Thorne to Direct PornHub Movie
kylie jenner travis scott kylie jenner travis scott
448
Lifestyle

They Say Travis Scott Got Plastic Surgery…Because of Kylie!
rita ora rita ora
416
Photos

Rita Ora Rocks Teenie Tiny Bikini in Ibiza
farrah abraham farrah abraham
411
Lifestyle

Farrah Abraham Gets Dragged for Her Extensive Plastic Surgery
To Top