Entertainment

Lizzy McGuire Fans Are Freaking Out After Hilary Duff Signs on for Show Reboot

hilary duff

Lizzy McGuire is getting a reboot with Hilary Duff starring as her much loved role in the remake, and fans cannot contain their giddiness.

It’s been years since Hilary Duff starred in the show, which has become one of Disney’s most successful series in history. However, Duff will be reprising the role as a now 30-something millennial living in New York City. This way, old fans can still connect with the show while giving new fans an opportunity to get hooked.

Disney announced the news at the D23 Expo convention on Friday. It will air on Disney’s new streaming service.

“The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up,” Duff, 31, said of the character. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.”

“She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” said Duff. “She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

And of course, fans are losing their ish.

Will you be watching?

