Lizzo Slays: Look at My Teeny Tiny Gold Bikini!

Lizzo showed off not just her big personality, but also her big love for her body as she frolicked on a New Zealand beach in a tiny gold swimsuit.

While we’re quite sure Lizzo is aware that she isn’t a size zero, she’s none the less been facing tons of criticism from people who apparently think she should hate her body. Critics included personal trainer Jillian Michaels, who said that while we should celebrate Lizzo’s music, her weight we should not because it can lead to health issues. Well, Lizzo was NOT trying to hear all that.

Her response? She threw on a tiny gold swimsuit that shows off all her goodness, and she wore it unapologetically as she hit a popular surfing beach in the island nation.