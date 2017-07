Sad, sad news.

Frontman of music group Linking Park has killed himself at the age of 41. Early reports are that the singer hanged himself in Los Angeles. His body was discovered early Thursday morning. The group was hugely popular since their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory.’ He also was part of Stone Temple Pilots for two years.

The band had just finished the European leg of their ‘One Last Light’ tour. He will be sorely missed…