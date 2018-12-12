Lindsay Lohan Stars in New MTV Reality Series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club”

2.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Get ready for Lindsay Lohan to be back on your screen in her new MTV reality series.

Ready for a little nostalgia? If you’ve been missing Lindsay Lohan like we have, you’ll be pleased to know that she will be starring in a new reality show titled “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.”

The series is set to premier Tuesday, January 8th at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Lohan has been living it up in Greece. In between strange late night rants or video of her getting punched after accusing parents of trafficking their children, she often posts pictures of herself getting some sun on a boat off the coast or on the beach. Because we know how well red-heads tan.

The show’s official site describes it as “When the lines between romance, friendship, and work get blurred, the staff will quickly learn they’ll have to prove themselves to their toughest boss yet.”

In a trailer for the show, she said, “I’ve gone through so much in my past.” She continued, “People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own?” She added: “To work for me, you have to be the best of the best. I want to build an empire here.”

Will you be tuning in? We know we will. We want to see what accent she chooses to go with.