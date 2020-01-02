Celeb News

Lindsay Lohan Says She Will Make Acting Comeback This Year

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan has been MIA from Hollywood for a while now, but she says that this will all change this year as she makes an acting comeback. Will you watch this train wreck?

We hate to say it, but we can’t have too much faith in Lindsay Lohan making a meaningful comeback in much of anything. She’s had some pretty erratic behavior in recent years, and her behavior before then when she was still working wasn’t that great either, according to those who worked with her.

She interviewed with Andy Cohen and Andy Cooper’s New Year’s Eve special, saying, “I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” Lohan revealed, “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

So the real question is, will Hollywood let give her the opportunity to make said comeback? Or will she be destined to a YouTube channel that melts away into obscurity? No one knows for sure, but we’ll be interested to see what she comes up with. She’s slated to have a role in the new film called Among the Shadows, so hopefully it turns out well for her!

In 2019, she wrapped up her MTV show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which featured her club on the beach in Greece as she managed to run it. It only ran for one season. The club closed shortly afterward and she sold the property.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
1.6K
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
erica mena and safaree erica mena and safaree
844
Celeb News

Safaree is So Thirsty for Fame…He Performed at His Own Wedding Reception!
cardi b halloween cardi b halloween
576
Celeb News

Which Celeb Wins Halloween? See Their INSANE Costumes!
568
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged
solange alan ferguson solange alan ferguson
515
Celeb News

Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate
drake kylie jenner drake kylie jenner
499
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner and Drake: Getting Romantic? (Nope)
blue ivy beyonce blue ivy beyonce
483
Lifestyle

Blue Ivy is Spitting Image of Mom Beyonce on New Year’s
455
Fashion

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
kim kardashian kim kardashian
443
Fashion

Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress
mariah carey mariah carey
438
Celeb News

Mariah Carey Twitter Gets Hacked, Clowns Eminem
beyonce gala beyonce gala
438
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
430
Celeb News

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
devan leos devan leos
383
Celeb News

Disney Star Devan Leos Gets No Jail Time in Attempted Murder Case
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
341
Lifestyle

Bikini Babes: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & More Warm Up
lourdes leon lourdes leon
340
Fashion

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Simulates 30-Person Orgy at Art Basel
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
274
Fashion

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
chris brown baby chris brown baby
271
Celeb News

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
255
Celeb News

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
254
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
kim kardashian kim kardashian
253
Celeb News

Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Blackface AGAIN, but She Denies It
beyonce beyonce
244
Celeb News

Beyonce Says ‘I give zero f***s!’ About THIS
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima kourtney kardashian younes bendjima
237
Celeb News

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima: Back Together?!
To Top