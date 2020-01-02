Lindsay Lohan Says She Will Make Acting Comeback This Year

Lindsay Lohan has been MIA from Hollywood for a while now, but she says that this will all change this year as she makes an acting comeback. Will you watch this train wreck?

We hate to say it, but we can’t have too much faith in Lindsay Lohan making a meaningful comeback in much of anything. She’s had some pretty erratic behavior in recent years, and her behavior before then when she was still working wasn’t that great either, according to those who worked with her.

She interviewed with Andy Cohen and Andy Cooper’s New Year’s Eve special, saying, “I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” Lohan revealed, “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

.@lindsaylohan tells @andersoncooper and @Andy that she wants to spend 2020 “taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.” #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/dX8i0iBUjJ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2020

So the real question is, will Hollywood let give her the opportunity to make said comeback? Or will she be destined to a YouTube channel that melts away into obscurity? No one knows for sure, but we’ll be interested to see what she comes up with. She’s slated to have a role in the new film called Among the Shadows, so hopefully it turns out well for her!

In 2019, she wrapped up her MTV show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which featured her club on the beach in Greece as she managed to run it. It only ran for one season. The club closed shortly afterward and she sold the property.