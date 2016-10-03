Lindsay Lohan Rips Off Finger on Boating Trip

Lindsay Lohan can’t catch a break these days.

The “Mean Girls” actress was boating with friends in Turkey when she had part of her finger ripped off from the anchor. Luckily, they found the piece and doctors were able to successfully reattach it. Whew! That could have been a big bummer for her.

It’s been a rough summer for Lohan with all the violence and drama between her and her ex-fiance Egor Tarabasov.

“To make this very clear. The bottom part of my finger was ripped off. It was not “chopped” or “severed” off,” she posted. “This is the result of me trying to help anchor the boat by myself.”