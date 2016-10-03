Lindsay Lohan Rips Off Finger on Boating Trip

Lindsay Lohan can’t catch a break these days.
The “Mean Girls” actress was boating with friends in Turkey when she had part of her finger ripped off from the anchor. Luckily, they found the piece and doctors were able to successfully reattach it. Whew! That could have been a big bummer for her.
It’s been a rough summer for Lohan with all the violence and drama between her and her ex-fiance Egor Tarabasov.
“To make this very clear. The bottom part of my finger was ripped off. It was not “chopped” or “severed” off,” she posted. “This is the result of me trying to help anchor the boat by myself.”
mansley
October 11, 2016 at 7:51 pm
your head next pl!!!
Jerilyn
October 20, 2016 at 5:00 pm
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to mention that I have really loved surfing around your weblog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I am hoping you write once more soon!
affordable dental insurance
October 25, 2016 at 7:49 pm
This internet website is genuinely a walk-through for all the information you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll surely discover it.
Foster
November 3, 2016 at 4:13 pm
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
top 100 baby names
November 29, 2016 at 2:48 pm
I’m impressed, I have to say. Truly rarely do I encounter a weblog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you may have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the problem is something that not enough folks are speaking intelligently about. I’m extremely happy that I stumbled across this in my search for some thing relating to this.
Margareta
January 9, 2017 at 7:52 pm
It’s best to take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this web site!