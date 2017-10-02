Lindsay Lohan Goes Soft and Natural for ODDA Magazine

We’re kind of liking this new side of Lilo.

Lindsay Lohan showcased more of an everyday look in a new shoot. Forget the jewels and glam – Lindsay is looking down-to-earth and more herself.

We love the toned-down makeup look on her, as natural really works best with her skin. However, it wouldn’t be Lindsay without a few tacky, risqué shots in there – flip through for more including a pink, furry bikini:

Shot by Morelli Brothers, with model Diego Villarreal, Creative Director David Martin and Fashion Editor Alba Melendo. ODDA has been available worldwide since February 2017.

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16