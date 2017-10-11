Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Gets Dragged

Lindsay Lohan feels bad for Harvey.

Lindsay Lohan seems to be the sole person sticking up for disgraced Hollywood bigwig Harvey Weinstein after dozens of celebs have come out with accusations of how he sexually harassed them. Even his own wife is jumping ship. Lohan posted a video saying she feels bad for Weinstein amid the drama. Harvey was fired from the company he founded and admitted he has been less than appropriate with many women.

Apparently Lohan thinks he deserves a break after a lifetime of not get into trouble or being held accountable.

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Lindsay Lohan defending Harvey Weinstein via Instagram story from Dubai while on Erdogan's payroll is some next-level shit — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 11, 2017

