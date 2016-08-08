Lindsay Lohan Brutalized by Fiancé Egor Tarabasov: See the Shocking Video!

This is hard to watch, and she really needs to move on after this.

Footage has emerged of Lindsay Lohan’s physical fight on the beach with fiancé Egor Tarabasov. She can be seen throwing his phone out of the jeep they are riding in and then running from the car. He chases after her and a physical fight ensues as he tries to wrestle the phone back from her.

Lilo wrote on social media after the photos came to light that he had had too much to drink. We say, no excuses for that mess! She better drop him like a pile of rocks and get the heck on.

