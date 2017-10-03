Lil Wayne Talks S*%& About Young Thug

Does he have a point?
During a show last night, Wayne grabbed the mic and said to the crowd, “stop listening to songs of n****s who pose naked on their motherfucking album covers.” Young Thug is posing naked on the cover for Carter 6, if you haven’t seen it.
Thoughts?
Let’s wait for Young Thug’s response. If he so dares.
willatl357
April 10, 2015 at 5:24 pm
Young Thug don’t want none