Lil Wayne Talks S*%& About Young Thug

    Screen Shot 2015-04-10 at 5.52.22 PM

    Does he have a point?

    During a show last night, Wayne grabbed the mic and said to the crowd, “stop listening to songs of n****s who pose naked on their motherfucking album covers.” Young Thug is posing naked on the cover for Carter 6, if you haven’t seen it.

    Carter6Cropped-616x440

    #lilwayne disses #youngthug #video #pressplay

    A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

    Thoughts?

    Let’s wait for Young Thug’s response. If he so dares.

36 Comments

