Liam Hemsworth seems like a pretty regular, cool guy, yet he seems to attract some of the more, shall we say, “intense” personalities.

Now that his relationship with Miley is over, the other mad hatters are coming out of the woodwork. Lindsay Lohan now wants to try her luck with Hemsworth. This leaves us asking the question: why does this man attract so much crazy?

Case 1. Liam Hemsworth was in a long-term relationship with Miley Cyrus, and they ultimately broke up for a while only to eventually get married. Their relationship was plagued with drama and Miley’s shenanigans, including her twerking with Robin Thicke at the MTV Awards, her transition to hip-hop, her drug use, and her overall crazy antics. The had a tumultuous relationship and always broke up to get back together, so it wasn’t smooth sailing by any imagination.

Now that Miley and Lia have called it quits and filed for divorce, other ladies are seeing opportunity. Lindsay Lohan is throwing her her hat in the ring, hoping for a chance to fill Miley’s shoes. Frankly, we’re just wondering what it is that attracts the likes of both Miley AND Lindsay.

SO back to Lindsay. She made the announcement that she is single again at 33 (she was dating someone?!), but she told radio hosts, “I actually was seeing someone and we broke up today.” Rumors have linked her to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, though if true, we can’t imagine it would be as more than…well, you can guess. She was also previously engaged to Russian millionaire and real estate mogul Egor Tarabasov, 26, but the two had a messy breakup in which she accused him of abusing her. She was flirting up a storm before the “breakup” with Liam on Instagram, writing, “Why didn’t we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!” – which she said after finding out he was vacationing nearby.

Whatever Liam’s past with Miley, we hope that he would have the sense enough to stay far away from Lindsay Lohan. Lindsay, meanwhile, is continuing to pursue her “music” career and is working on a new single titled “Xanax.” Miley also hinted that maybe Liam’s partying could rival hers, with the lyrics, “I want my house in the Hills, don’t need the whiskey and pills,” on the song “Slip Away.”

You know what they say….crazy attracts crazy.