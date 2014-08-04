Lara Flynn Boyle Has Ruined Her Face With Plastic Surgery

-
Via DailyMail:
-
Just as fans of cult TV show Twin Peaks celebrate the release of unseen footage from its cinematic prequel, it’s star Lara Flynn Boyle was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.
But the actress has much changed from the wide-eyed beauty who starred as Donna Hayward in David Lynch’s noir series – thanks to a number of plastic surgery procedures which has transformed her appearance.
Stepping out with her mother Sally, Lara, 44, presented a puffier face with matching lips that contrasted drastically with her extremely thin frame.
-
Though the actress has never confirmed she has gone under the knife, the first signs of cosmetic enhancements could be seen in the early 2000s, while she was dating Jack Nicholson.
Lara’s lips looked plumper and her skin smoother, seemingly after collagen and Botox treatment, when she stepped out with her former boyfriend.
When she married real estate agent Donald Ray Thomas II in 2006, again the actress’s face looked like she had undergone further surgery, with many experts believing her to have been subject to any number of rhinoplasty, lip augmentation, facial fillers, a browlift or facelift procedures.
-
Lara’s once defined face seems puffier than ever, which could be a result of allowing her fillers to dissipate and causing sagging cheeks.
In 2010 Dr Paul S Nassif, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist in Beverly Hills, said: ‘She should refrain from having any additional procedures and would not benefit from having further work performed at this time.’
Her decision to go under the knife in her thirties could be down to the insecurities she felt about her survival in Hollywood.
Speaking 12 years ago, Lara admitted that she worried about getting older and losing out on roles to younger actresses.
‘I know I may be running out of time,’ the Twin Peaks star said. ‘There are just not that many roles for older women. On a vanity level, I am not looking forward to ageing at all – I think I look pretty good now.’
-
The star rose to fame in David Lynch’s cult television series opposite Kyle MacLachlan – who she dated – Sherilyn Fenn and Peggy Lipton.
The show followed MacLachlan’s FBI Agent Dale Cooper’s investigation into the murder of a young woman in the titular town.
Now David Lynch has released a new box set edition featuring 90-minutes of deleted scenes from his prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.
