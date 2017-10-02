Lamar Odom is Salty About Khloe Kardashian Dating James Harden

The divorce between Lamar Odom and a Khloe Kardashian was finally complete as of a month ago, but it seems Lamar can’t yet move on. He popped up on Khloe as she headed to SoulCycle in Beverly Hills for a workout, and witnesses say he cursed her out and screamed at her for not answering his calls. When asked if they wanted her to call police because he was being very aggressive, she declined and left, but Lamar responded that you don’t call the cops on Lamar Odom. Ooook. She is now looking into personal security as she was quite spooked by the whole thing. We don’t blame her!

He’s probably extra mad because she is now dating another NBA baller, James Harden.